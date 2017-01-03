Caring for Kids Busy Holiday

This year’s Caring for Kids Holiday Fair helped 683 families in need. We had 165+ volunteers to help us set-up on Friday night and assemble the baskets for the families on Saturday. Along with their gift basket, each family received a ham and potatoes. Our work did not end on Saturday as we continued to help families up until Christmas Eve.

On the following Thursday we took two van loads of gifts to Centerforce to support the Springbrook Connection Christmas Give-Away Celebration. We also delivered color books and crayons to the Fish Food truck that services Tillicum and Woodbrook. Tillicum Community Center had already picked-up their color books and crayons. We made a second delivery to the Fish Food Bank at the Methodist Church, who serves about 800 people a month. WIC also received its third round of color books and crayons. On Saturday with temperatures in the twenties we cooked chili and brought bread and small gifts for everyone at the Food Connection food truck’s three stops. This has been something we have been doing for many years.

Caring for Kids is serving our families and kids in need on a daily basis. Our mission is to help raise happy, healthy productive kids who are ready to learn and to give them hope for the future.