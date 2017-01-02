Westside Story – Two Writers

On December 30, 2016, Publisher Ben Sclair posted my Westside Story – Saint or Sinner? in The Suburban Times. The same day, I received a copy of Ms. Dana Holt’s article from the AAUW online Tacoma Branch monthly newsletter.

AAUW is an acronym for an organization of women called American Association of University Women. The Tacoma Washington Branch of AAUW was founded on May 12, 1907. If you travel over the internet to the Tacoma AAUW website from my link you might well find the local history of AAUW to be quite fascinating. I do.

Additionally, my link to the AAUW National website will provide interesting information regarding AAUW’s history and purpose beginning as far back as 1881. After I reviewed the easy to read history slide show, it came to mind that AAUW should consider changing their name to AAAUW which would stand for Amazing American Association of University Women.

Historically in order to be a member of AAUW a woman had to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a four year college. In 2005, after much local and national debate, AAUW modified their membership requirements to include women with two year Associates Degrees. Dana Holt, who graduated from Pierce College with an Associates Degree, was the first woman to take advantage of the new rule. She quickly became a board member and has now served for some years as President.

My wife and I thought it intriguing that Two Writers, Ms. Holt and I wrote a similarly themed message on the same day. We do not know each other. We did not collaborate before our writing efforts.

My writing was uncharacteristically succinct for me, when compared to my normal Irish verbose writing style. None-the-less, short as my article is Ms. Holt’s message can be found in my article.

Without further ado…

President’s Corner

by Dana Holt, President, AAUW