Unemployment benefits website gets a facelift

The Employment Security Department (ESD) is launching new online services for unemployment claimants and employers on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The new “eservices” website is part of an upgrade to the agency’s unemployment benefits computer system. The site provides additional security and new self-service options for claimants and employers. It also provides a more user-friendly interface for ESD staff.

Brief downtime

Online access, phone services and direct deposit enrollment will be unavailable starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec.30, until Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the department transitions to the new system over the New Year’s holiday weekend. State offices are closed on Jan. 2 for New Year’s.

Claimants will also need to call the Unemployment Claims Center at 800-318-6022 to reset their PINs to use the automated phone services once the new system goes live.

Benefits for the unemployed and employers

Unemployment claimants previously enjoyed some self-service capability, but they will now be able to do all of the following online:

Apply for benefits;

Submit weekly claims;

Get information about benefits, including how much they’ll be paid and whether ESD has processed their payment;

Read letters from ESD and other notices about their benefits;

Change mailing or email addresses;

Sign up for, change or cancel direct deposit;

Check overpayment balances and pay the money back;

Change Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) for our phone system;

Request federal income tax to be withheld or not withheld from benefits;

Apply for training benefits and other programs;

Respond to requests for additional information; and

Send questions.

Unemployment benefits will also now be available via debit card for those wishing to eliminate the hassle of paper checks.

Employers will also be able to access online services they did not have previously.

The new system is yet another upgrade for ESD customers—coming on the heels of WorkSourceWA.com launched last summer and our new ESD.wa.gov website launched the summer before.

“We’re excited to offer this new technology to serve our customers, but we also know change brings challenges — and we’re prepared to help,” said Commissioner Dale Peinecke.

Assistance for users

ESD has created user guides and videos to help claimants sign in to the secure system, apply for benefits online and submit weekly claims online. People can find these resources on theUnemployment Benefits pages as well as in our video library starting on Tuesday morning.

ESD’s Unemployment Claims Center has also added a new customer service team to help if people have trouble signing into the new system. People who need help signing in can call: 855-682-0785.

UI claimants will still be able to access assistance from the claims centers by telephone at 800-318-6022. People should expect longer than usual hold times and even some difficulty getting through because winter is the peak season for unemployment. We’re expecting added pressure on the phone system due to the new online system.

ESD takes applications for benefits by phone 8 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, except on holidays. People with Social Security numbers ending with:

0, 1, 2 or 3 —call on Tuesday .

. 4, 5 or 6 — call on Wednesday .

. 7, 8, or 9 — call on Thursday .

. All customers can apply for benefits on Friday .

Applying for unemployment benefits later in the week does not delay benefit payments.

Claims center phones are open all week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people needing to submit a weekly claim or ask a question.

Best times to connect by phone are early in the morning and later in the week.