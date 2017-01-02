The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 3 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Steilacoom Town Hall. The meeting agenda follows:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of December 6, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #103953 – #103966 in the amount of $200,124.74 and Approval of Payroll Checks #104021 – #104028 in the amount of $139,886.96
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #104030 – #104117 in the amount of $201,720.79 and Manual Checks #104016 and #104018 in the amount of $1,250.00
    4. Set hearing date for Preliminary Plat of Birch Street (AB 2780)
    5. Regional Water Association of Pierce Co.; Emergency Radio Ownership (AB 2781)
    6. Mutual Aid Agreement; Intastate Water/Wastewater Response Network (AB 2782)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. Fee Changes (AB 2783) (Resolution #1148) (*)
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Study Session
    1. Stormwater Regulations

