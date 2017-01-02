Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 3 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Steilacoom Town Hall. The meeting agenda follows:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of December 6, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #103953 – #103966 in the amount of $200,124.74 and Approval of Payroll Checks #104021 – #104028 in the amount of $139,886.96
- Approval of Claims Checks #104030 – #104117 in the amount of $201,720.79 and Manual Checks #104016 and #104018 in the amount of $1,250.00
- Set hearing date for Preliminary Plat of Birch Street (AB 2780)
- Regional Water Association of Pierce Co.; Emergency Radio Ownership (AB 2781)
- Mutual Aid Agreement; Intastate Water/Wastewater Response Network (AB 2782)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Fee Changes (AB 2783) (Resolution #1148) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Stormwater Regulations
