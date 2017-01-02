The Suburban Times

Lost: A long game of ‘hide and seek’ near Steilacoom Lake

By

The owner of a lost cat, last sighted December 18, 2016, is offering a reward for help in bringing Lily home.

Lily’s appearance. She has a raccoon tail.

Reward details.

Comments

  1. Thank you for sharing! It is bitter cold, I hope she found a tender heart to let her inside. We hope to have her home soon.

