DuPont: Exit 119 Partial Lane Closure, Jan. 3

For a single day, beginning as early as Jan. 3, 2017, truck drivers will have difficulty using southbound I-5 Exit 119 to reach DuPont-Steilacoom Road due to a partial lane closure on the off ramp. Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and last approximately one day. Truck drivers should use Exit 118 instead and circle back to Exit 119 from the northbound direction in order to safely make the turn onto DuPont-Steilacoom Road.

