Around the Sound: Jenkins honored as 2016 Alumnus

Zabrina Jenkins, Steilacoom High School’s Class of 1998, was honored on Friday night as Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation’s 2016 Alumnus of the Year. The SHEF presentation was made on Dec. 30 during halftime at the school’s traditional holiday Alumni Basketball game. This year’s game marked the 23rd year for the alumni game.

After her graduation , Zabrina earned a Bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University, followed by a Master of Science degree and a Juris doctorate from Syracuse University.

Her professional history includes a practice with a Seattle law firm that specialized in commercial litigation, involving labor and employment matters. Currently she serves as a Managing Director for Starbucks Coffee Company, where she works as a corporate counselor.

Zabrina is an active volunteer in both legal and civic organizations. She has served as a member, legal advisor, and a mentor on numerous local and state boards, foundations and associations. Zabrina also has volunteered for the Washington Leadership Institute, the Artist Trust, Girls Can Do, and Central Washington University’s College of Business.

SHEF’s board said it was honored to award Zabrina the Distinguished Alumnus Award in recognition of her accomplishments and service that she provides to the corporate world, her profession and community.