Westside Story – Saint or Sinner?

A sign of the times. Look at this sign and you see the word Saint.

Tip the sign upside down and you see the word Sinner.

Our new year, 2017, is just ready to start so we all get to make a fresh choice, Saint or Sinner. None of us can change the past. We can only influence the present and the future.

I hope we all make a wise choice and then do our best to be good human beings.

We should always be asking ourselves, “How can we be nice to others? How can we say yes to help and be kind to others?”