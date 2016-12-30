Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Dec. 30

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 3 rd , 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – January 9, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – January 25, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – January 5, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017, for the New Year’s holiday.

Winter Driving Conditions:

Steilacoom, in addition to most of Western Washington, is expecting colder than normal temperatures and adverse weather conditions for this weekend and next week. In preparation for the most recent arctic blast, Town crews are prepared to spray brine on arterials, minor arterials, and other key locations in accordance with our snow and ice removal plan. Brine is basically salt water and environmentally friendly. The Town does not utilize chemical deicers or solvents for preparing or clearing roads.

Public Safety:

Safety Alert:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

DUI Emphasis:

Holiday DUI emphasis patrols will be occurring throughout the local area through the holidays.

Public Works:

Solid Waste:

Staff continues to work with LeMay representatives to transition to automated pick-up for refuse services in the first part of 2017. Lemay will provide the containers, publish the schedule, and coordinate the conversion. The conversion will provide greater safety and may be accomplished at the same rates

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for and responded to the adverse weather conditions. Additionally, they performed right-of-way maintenance and street sweeping.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced a Sternberg light on Lafayette Street near the Frederick Street corner that was damaged in a hit-and-run accident, continued working on the power outlets in the Public Works’ Building bay, and started infrared testing on the lift stations.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew coordinated repairs to the fence at Well 4 that was damaged by a falling tree, completed year-end Pierce County sewer flow reports, coordinated a water shut-down at the Steilacoom Woods apartment so that they could perform building repairs, replaced damaged meter boxes in the 1000 block of Short Street that were damaged when vehicles ran over tham, and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew reinstalled the Town Hall clock after coordinating replacement of the internal mechanisms and worked with the Cedar Creek work crew.

The Cedar Creek work crew cleaned up the area around the Community Center dumpsters and recycling center that had been adversely impacted by residents leaving their trash and recyclable materials on the ground outside of the recycling bins. Additionally, they continued spreading bark on the Farrell’s Marsh trails.

Other:

Christmas Treecycling:

The annual Christmas Treecycling Drop-Off will be held on the weekend of January 7th & 8th, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day at the Public Works (1030 Roe Street) utility yard. The annual event serves as a primary community recycling event and fund-raiser for Steilacoom Boy Scout Troop #71. A suggested minimum donation of $3.00 per tree will be collected in support of the Scouts.

We can only accept Christmas trees that have been cleaned of all decorations including lights, tinsel, garland, nailed-on bases, etc. Sorry, no flocked trees, wreaths or other vegetation accepted at this event. Due to a lack of transportation resources this year, Scouts are unable to pick up trees from residents.

Residents who subscribe to the curbside yardwaste recycling may cut up their cleaned trees and place them inside their yardwaste cart for pickup on their regularly scheduled day.

Recycling your tree through our annual event supports both our community conservation efforts and the Scouts from Steilacoom Troop #71. Hope to see you on the weekend of January 7th & 8th. Thank You and Happy Holidays!