Orienteering Training & Race on January 7th

You have a map, a compass, and a mission: To find all of the checkpoints on your map in the least amount of time, relying on your own wits. Go solo or with a group: run, walk, it’s up to you! A perfect activity to get the whole family outdoors, finding checkpoints is like a treasure hunt. Cascade Orienteering Club is teaming up with Lakewood Parks and Rec to provide special newcomer instruction and training; followed by your choice of the beginner or intermediate course.
Where: Fort Steilacoom Park
When: Saturday January 7, 2017
Time: Registration begin at 9:00 AM
Length: Beginner course between 1-2.5K
Intermediate course between 2-3K
Pre-Register: cascadeoc.org/event/winter- series-wiol-5/
More information online in our flyer.
