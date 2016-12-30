Orienteering Training & Race on January 7th

You have a map, a compass, and a mission: To find all of the checkpoints on your map in the least amount of time, relying on your own wits. Go solo or with a group: run, walk, it’s up to you! A perfect activity to get the whole family outdoors, finding checkpoints is like a treasure hunt. Cascade Orienteering Club is teaming up with Lakewood Parks and Rec to provide special newcomer instruction and training; followed by your choice of the beginner or intermediate course.

Where: Fort Steilacoom Park

When: Saturday January 7, 2017

Time: Registration begin at 9:00 AM

Length: Beginner course between 1-2.5K

Intermediate course between 2-3K

Pre-Register: cascadeoc.org/event/winter- series-wiol-5/

More information online in our flyer.