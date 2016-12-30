The Suburban Times

I-5 HOV construction closures resume Jan. 3

TACOMA – Drivers may encounter a series of night ramp closures on Tacoma area highways starting the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The closures allow continued construction of new Interstate 5 HOV lanes in Tacoma and Fife. Single- and double-lane closures also will occur during weeknight hours between Port of Tacoma Road and L Street. 

Ramp closures

Tuesday, Jan. 3

  • Bay Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
  • Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to Interstate 705/State Route 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

  • Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
  • Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Jan. 5

  • Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
  • Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to I-705/SR 7 will close from11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Jan. 6

  • Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.
  • Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.
  • East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
  • Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

