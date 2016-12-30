Executive-elect Bruce Dammeier announces new executive team appointments

Incoming Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier has built his executive team with a focus on ensuring a wide variety of perspectives are heard and constituencies are represented. To that end, earlier today he announced the following appointments to his executive team:

Dan Grimm, Chief Operating Officer. Grimm has extensive management experience in both the private and public sectors. He represented the Puyallup, Wash. area in the state House of Representatives for twelve years from 1977 – 1989. As chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, Grimm was the driving force behind state funding of the Union Station restoration, construction of the Washington State History Museum, the University of Washington Tacoma campus, the Puyallup campus of Pierce College and the state’s role in the Puyallup tribal land claims settlement.

Grimm was elected state Treasurer in 1988 and served two terms. He led a successful effort to improve the state’s credit rating and reformed the management of state pension funds.

Don Anderson, Senior Counsel/Military Liaison and Veterans Services. Anderson has been an attorney with Eisenhower & Carlson, PLLC since 1981, where he has served as managing partner and chair. Prior to joining the firm he served overseas as a U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General officer.

Anderson, who will remain on the Lakewood City Council, has served as a councilmember since Jan. 2008 and as mayor since Jan. 2013. Anderson represents Lakewood as a member of the board of Pierce Transit and co-chairs the South Sound Military and Communities Partnership.

Anderson received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his juris doctor degree from the University of Puget Sound.

Brian Hardtke, Director of Policy and Deputy Counsel. Hardtke grew up in Pierce County, living in Bonney Lake, Puyallup, and Orting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Washington and a juris doctor degree from Gonzaga University School of Law, where he graduated first in his class.

Prior to accepting a position with Pierce County, Hardtke served as a legislative and policy analyst for the Washington State Department of Licensing and previously served as a policy analyst for the Washington State House Republican Caucus.

Carol Mitchell, Director, Justice Services and Special Projects. Mitchell is joining Pierce County from Metro Parks Tacoma, where she served as chief organizational development officer. In that role she led and developed districtwide strategy and policy in organizational development, employee and labor relations, human resources, internships and volunteer management and employee training. A resident of Frederickson, she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Washington, a master’s degree in organizational systems renewal from Seattle University and a juris doctor degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Mitchell is the daughter of a U.S. Army veteran and serves as a board member of Palmer Scholars and Fair Housing Center of Washington.

Chris Cooley, Special Assistant for Budget and Finance/Special Projects. Chris Cooley is an alumnus of the University of Washington Foster School of Business and the University of Chicago Law School. His prior local and state government experience includes working with the City of the Chicago and the Washington State Legislature. He has called Pierce County home for more than two decades.

Sarah Pollock, Director of Constituent Services. Sarah Pollock, a Pierce County native, has served the people of Pierce County for seven years. Her experience includes three terms as legislative assistant for state Representative Hans Zeiger. Pollock also worked as Pierce County field director for the Rob McKenna gubernatorial race. Most recently, Sarah managed the Bruce Dammeier campaign for Pierce County Executive. She plans to marry an Army officer in January.

“I am proud to add these talented individuals to my management team and I’m grateful for their willingness to serve the citizens of Pierce County,” said Dammeier. “We are eager to get to work in January.”

Karras Consulting of Olympia, Wash., will be evaluating department directors and other members of the County’s management team. The firm specializes in providing executive searches and other services to the public sector throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Retained by outgoing Executive Pat McCarthy, a final report by Karras is expected after she leaves for her new position as State Auditor in January. “The work by Karras is an example of Pat McCarthy’s commitment to a smooth transition,” Dammeier said, “and I am grateful for everything she has done.”

The newly appointed County leaders will assume their roles on Jan. 3, 2017.

Dammeier will be sworn-in at a ceremony on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the McGavick Conference Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, Wash.