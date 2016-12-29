Westside Story – Only 4 Readers

Lakewood City Council,

If only 3 or 4 people read David Anderson’s letters as Mr. Wilson states in his comment at the bottom of Mr. Anderson’s article dated 12-29-16, titled, Letter: Three Questions To Ask A Prospective Landlord… then you should pay attention to what Mr. Anderson has to say. Why? Look at the stats.

Reader 1: Mr. Wilson disagrees with Mr. Anderson and lauds City Council for running roughshod over property owners and renters in the false name of safety.

Reader 2: Joe Boyle, that is me. I agree with Mr. Anderson and request that City Council reverse their course so as to not run roughshod over property owners and renters in the false name of safety.

Reader 3: My wife. I know she reads Mr. Anderson because we talk about David Anderson’s articles. She agrees with Mr. Anderson and would hope that city council would reverse their plan to run roughshod over property owners and renters in the false name of safety.

Reader 4: Any one of several property renters I have spoken to agree with Mr. Anderson and would hope city council would reverse their plan to run roughshod over property owners and renters in the false name of safety.

So let’s count. 4 readers. 1 For RIP and 3 Against RIP.

There you have it City Council, if you follow Mr. Wilson’s logic, you should now reverse your RIP decision which is the right thing to do.