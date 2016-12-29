West Pierce Fire Fighters spread holiday cheer

Submitted by Adam Dockstader

The West Pierce Fire Fighters (WPFF) – Local 1488 in partnership with West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) have been busy this Christmas Season spreading holiday cheer and much needed support throughout the local communities.

During the week of December 11-15, the WPFF/WPFR Annual Santa Engine made its rounds over several hours a night, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights with Santa to take pictures with all his fans.

On December 17, Santa decided to go nautical and ventured out on American Lake for several hours for the WPFF/WPFR Annual Santa Boat. Santa got to visit more of his fans at the various parks and docks along American Lake.

And to round out the Triple Play of holiday treats, the WPFF/WPFR Annual Christmas Project wrapped up December 18 with its Santa Present Pick-Up Party at the WPFF-Local 1488’s union hall.

This year we helped over 120 children amongst over 40 families with much needed essentials like warm winter coats, shoes, a holiday meal and some fun items like toys and games. The over $20,000 spent on these efforts came primarily from WPFF firefighters personal donations, along with generous donations from various local businesses and organizations, and individuals from the local community.