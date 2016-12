Would you look at those ears? Word at the shelter is that Pit Bull Terrier mix Fezziwig fits his namesake to a tee. Just like Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol character, this pooch could be explained as happy, kind, and affectionate.

Eight-years-young Fezziwig would fit best with a teenage or adult home — #A513029. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.