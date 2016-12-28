New sermon series at Little Church on the Prairie

The Little Church on the Prairie of Lakewood is kicking off the new year with a new sermon series featuring the Book of Psalms. On Sun., Jan.1, 10 a.m., the service will focus on Psalm 1, “Prolegomena”. On Sun., Jan. 8, there will be services at 8:45 and 11 a.m. with the topic being Psalm 3.

“Deliverer”. On Sun., Jan. 15, 8:45 and 11 a.m., Psalm 8 “Creator”, will be highlighted. On Sun ., Jan. 22, 8:45 and 11 a.m., the sermon will be on Psalm 23, “Shepherd”. On Sun., Jan. 29, 8:45 and 11 a.m., Psalm 33, “Sovereign”, will be the sermon topic.

Little Church is located at 6310 Motor Ave. S.W. in Lakewood. For more information, call 253-588-6631 or connect at www.lcop.ws.