Coming to The Gallery at TCC: “Cat People, Dog People” Exhibit

“Cat People, Dog People” explores the human/pet relationship, the history of domestication, the representation of dogs and cats through the ages, and other themes related to dogs and cats.

There are several events associated with this show:

Reception: 4-6 p.m. Jan 10 in The Gallery

Meet therapy dogs Ellie and Clover, as well as Max the artistic muse-dog! Event is free, but we’ll be taking donations for the Humane Society.

Gallery Talk with Frank Dippolito: Jan. 11, noon – 12:30 p.m. Feel free to bring your lunch!

Gallery Talk with Lavonne and George Hoivik: Jan. 18, noon – 12:30 p.m. Feel free to bring your lunch!

Cat and Dog Workshop: Jan. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Workshop with exhibit artist Frank Dippolito. $30, scholarships available. Contact jolsonrudenko@tacomacc.edu by Jan. 16 to register.

Gallery talk with Denise Levine: Feb. 7, noon – 12:30 p.m. Feel free to bring your lunch!

Third Thursday Art Walk: Gallery open noon – 8 p.m.

TCC Student Essay Contest: Send your 500 +/- word essay to jolsonrudenko@tacomacc.edu by Jan. 31.Winners announced in The Gallery Feb. 16, 2017. First prize is a $50 Amazon gift card.

When: Jan. 3 – March 23, 2017

Where: The Gallery at TCC

Hours: noon – 5 p.m. M-F on days the college is open

Price: Free