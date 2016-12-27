The Suburban Times

[Picture] Ow! Dental

Submitted by Chas. Ames

  1. Mr. Ames,

    Good eye; “Owl Dental”, but who gives a hoot? You and I do. I love finding funny signs. Thanks for sharing.

    Joseph Boyle

  2. Mr. Ames, another view of the sign is “Bright N OW” Dental. Like “ow” as in this dentist will hurt you. Ouch!

    For greater clarity, perhaps a new sign reading “Bright N Ouch Dental” would better deliver the dental firms message.

    Joseph Boyle

