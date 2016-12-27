New Gym Opens at TCC

TCC’s new gym is open for basketball practice! The first official game will be played at 5 p.m. Jan. 3, when the women’s team takes on Edmonds. We’ll celebrate the new space with a Titan Tailgate Party Jan. 25 before the Titan basketball teams play Pierce College. The women’s game starts at 6 p.m., the men play at 8.

Large enough to hold two full basketball courts, the new gym provides the space needed to hold Commencement on campus. But it’s only one part of the Building 20 Wellness Center Addition.

What’s new at the Wellness Center

Basketball fans will access the new gym from a huge new entrance area located on the north side of Building 20, complete with a ceiling-mounted sculpture, café style seating and a concession stand. There’s another new entrance on the other side of the new gym, and a row of new Athletics department offices overlooking the track. Off the former main entrance to the west, the old athletics department offices are being turned into a welcome desk and an open student lounge with a fireplace and comfy seating. Between the two areas, spacious new locker rooms are currently under construction.

Fitness Center relocation

During Winter Quarter, the old gym will house the Fitness Center equipment while the Fitness Center is renovated. Staff and students may lose a few days while equipment is moved, but for the most part, the Fitness Center will remain open during construction.

Photos of the Wellness Center project here.