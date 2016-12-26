The Rocky Horror Show coming to Lakewood Playhouse in January

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Third Show of our 78th SEASON – The Musical Cult Classic: “The Rocky Horror Show” with Music, Book & Lyrics by Richard O’Brien. Proudly Sponsored by Pacific Air Systems and Lakewood Ford. “The Rocky Horror Show” is made possible, in part, through grants from the Washington State Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Live Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be January 6th through January 29th, 2017 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 12th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, January 19th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). There will also be Two Additional Midnight Shows on Friday, January 20th and Friday, January 27th – Our Very Own “Late Night Night Double Feature!” Our Ticket Prices are $29.00 (General Admission), $27.00 (Military), $26.00 (Seniors) and $21.00 (Students/Educators). Audience Members are Encouraged to come in Costume!

For the Safety of Our Actors: Please Do Not Bring Items to be Thrown or that Squirt Liquid or That Produce Flame.

Audience Partica-pation Goodie Bags will be available at $5.00 each with Special Items to Used during the Show. Proceeds from the sales of the “Goodie Bags” will go towards the Lakewood Playhouse Annual Friends Fund Campaign.

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “The Rocky Horror Show” will drop you right into the middle of the Wild, Silly and Very Adult Romp of a Show with all the Naughty Trimmings.

“The Rocky Horror Show” will be Directed by Alan Wilkie (“Play It Again, Sam”), Musically Directed by Joshua Zimmerman (“Avenue ‘Q’”) and Choreographed by Kayla Crawford who is making her Lakewood Playhouse debut.

The Production Features a number of actors that either new to the Playhouse Stage or have become Audience Favorites – Including: Jake Atwood? (Brad), Jenna McRill? (Janet), Tony Williams? (Rocky), Gary Chambers? (Riff), LaNita Hudson? (Magenta), Brandon Bunnie Ehrenheim? (Frank), Winnie Bean (Columbia), Xander Layden? (Eddie & Dr. Scott), John Munn (Narrator), Rachel Lulay? (Transylvanian), Kristen Blegen Bouyer? (Transylvanian), Lucas Alexander-Lynn Elliott (Transylvanian), Stephanie Huber? (Transylvanian), Travis Martinez? (Transylvanian), Katherine? Mahoney (Transylvanian) and Jonathan Hart (Transylvanian).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “Don’t Dream It, Be It!”

It’s the weird and wonderful as newly engaged couple Brad and Janet encounter a problem when their car halts in the rain. They both look for contact, only to find themselves at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite. A place to stay is offered, but will Brad and Janet want to remain there? Especially when a large group of Transylvanians dance to the ‘Time Warp’, Dr. Frank-N-Furter builds his own man and a whole host of participation for the audience to enjoy. A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

AUDIENCE WARNING: This Musical Contains Adult Material & Situation that are Not Appropriate for Children -also- Strobe Lighting will be used in Some Scenes

Presented Under Special Arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.?

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.