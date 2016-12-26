Letter: Three predictions for 2017

Marijuana sales will sprout – like the weed that it is – in Lakewood, the city joining La La Land – not the movie but its neighbors – in transitioning from holdout (bans) to handout (bucks).

“Principles,” after all, opined the Tacoma News Tribune Editorial Board, “don’t keep the lights on.”

And sprigs, that is branches, of the First Church of Cannabis will follow, along with sign spinners –people “trying to stop traffic with eye-catching tricks and acrobatics” – advertising services, both for Cannabis Church goers and cannabis consumers.

Wade Swormstedt, editor of Signs of the Times, a trade magazine for the sign industry in Cincinnati, Ohio, says “motion attracts attention.”

Spotted just the other day was one of these ‘human directionals.’ Only this guy’s sign wasn’t spinning. Swaying would be more descriptive.

Tyler L. Barnett, co-owner of Barnett Ellman LLC, a public relations and marketing firm in Los Angeles who has been hiring sign spinners to celebrate the opening of various and sundry establishments, says “the average person really only has the attention span of one or two seconds, so when you want to tell someone about a product, you really only have a couple seconds.”

Fortunately – and strategically – a stoplight served as the street corner where this particular sign-spinner-turned-sign- swayer stood, or rather swayed, allowing not just seconds but over a minute to tick by during which time the conversation in the car concerned his welfare.

The spinner-less-ness of the sign may have had something to do with its message. It was about where pot could be bought. Whether the fellow was holding the sign or the sign was holding him was unclear. In either case he seemed to be not really with the program.

‘Best get with the program’ is the “if-you-don’t-invest-right- now-you’ll-regret-it” marketing message for 2017 of Weedwindfalls.com where “marijuana millionaires” are said to be made.

This is heady stuff. Someone should alert that wavering sign-waver, er, sign-swayer.

Speaking of swayed – and persuaded – that’s what Washington’s state legislators will be (Prediction Number Two) in 2017, expanding slot-machine gambling to non-tribal casinos thanks to a “casino mogul” having been elected to the White House.

“Trump will be the first U.S. president to have ever owned a casino, and the gambling industry has sent its wish list to the president-elect,” writes Wayne Parry for the Associated Press this past December 20, 2016.

When Dolores Chiechi, executive director of the Washington Recreational Gaming Association thatrepresents conveniently-located casinos in partner-for-predatory-profit cities like Lakewood, bemoaned in 2013 – and the year before that and the year before that – the rebuffed attempts by her organization before the legislature to obtain the one-armed bandits to “level the playing field” with the tribes, she said “it’s sink or swim for us.”

Well, surf’s up in 2017.

Prediction Number Three: RIP will rot on the ash heap of history.

The RIP (Rental Inspection Program) is the malignant, metastasizing movement across the state and nation of a deadly virus infecting government after local government, Lakewood not immune.

Supposedly inoculating citizens against the spreading disease of rat-infested hovels of humanity that so-called slumlords rent to unsuspecting tenants, the RIP – ostensibly sold to the public as a safety serum for which landlords are expected to line up and receive their shots – will unravel in 2017 via referendum, removing representatives from office in the process even as is happening elsewhere as residents are in fact linking – and lining – up to reclaim their individual rights to life and liberty, not to mention property.