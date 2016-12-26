Learning Is ForEver Winter Quarter Offerings

Submitted by Laura Stewart

Learning Is ForEver/LIFE is a non-profit educational organization affiliated with Pacific Lutheran University’s Office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Education. Following is a schedule of their Winter Quarter offerings:

Yellowstone: A Geologic Story Still Being Written by Dr. Duncan Foley- January 11th 10:30 A.M.

The Fateful Fourth by Russell Holter – January 24th 10:30 A.M.

A Walk Through Venice by Sarah Murdoch – February 3rd 10:30 A.M.

Orchard Mason Bees by Rick Mercier – February 11th 10:00 A.M.

Mindfulness From Weightlessness by Dr. Soyeon Yi- February 24th 10:00 A.M.

Early Semitic Peoples –The Origins of Western Civilization by Dr. John Peterson- March 8th 10:30 A.M.

The Harlem Renaissance- A Decade of Black Culture by Sharon Russell- March 23rd, 10:30 A.M.

Great Decisions 2017- select Thursdays, January through April, 1:00 P.M.

We are listed in Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes- one of more than 400 independent, member driven groups across North America. For more information about our classes, go to our website www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or contact LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart at stewarla@plu.edu / 253.241.4166