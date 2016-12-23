Pierce Transit schedule for Dec. 24 – 26; Dec. 31 – Jan. 2

Pierce Transit’s local bus and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31); and on a Sunday schedule Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), and the Mondays following those holidays (Dec. 26 and Jan. 2). The schedule for those days are as follows:

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – Operating on a Saturday Schedule

The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop is closed;

There is no fixed-route bus phone service; and

SHUTTLE paratransit phone service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

Christmas Day and Dec. 26 (Christmas observed), and New Year’s Day and Jan. 2 ( New Year’s observed) – Operating on a Sunday schedule

The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ; and

; and Telephone assistance is available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for fixed-route riders, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for SHUTTLE riders. The number for both services is (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed over both weekends, plus Dec. 26and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays.

Customers may create a customized trip itinerary and view all Pierce Transit route and schedule information anytime online at www.piercetransit.org. Customers also have many options for reloading ORCA cards at participating retailers or online atwww.orcacard.com.