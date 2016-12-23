The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Merry Christmas!

By 1 Comment

The email edition of The Suburban Times will not publish on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, as we will be closed for the Christmas holiday. The Suburban Times will return to your email box on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

  1. Merry Christmas to all of you too at The Suburban Times! Thank you for all you do to keep the community informed!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *