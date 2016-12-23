Art Experiences in the New Year Celebrating 75 Years of Kittredge Hall

TACOMA, Wash. – Celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Kittredge Hall—the home of public art shows, student learning, and community events—continue at University of Puget Sound in 2017.

The commemoration of the 1942 groundbreaking of the hall that now houses Kittredge Gallery began last September with a Bill Colby retrospective and a Past and Present Faculty Exhibition. From mid-January on there are more free public events, including a talk by an alumna art history professor who will share her research on Machu Picchu, and exhibits of art by Puget Sound alumni and by pioneering artist Abby Williams Hill. Details of the 2017 events presented by the Department of Art and Art History are below.

Carolyn Dean ’80: “Masonry and Meaning at Machu Picchu and Beyond”

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2–3 p.m.

Rasmussen Rotunda, Wheelock Student Center

Free and open to the public

Carolyn Dean ’80, professor, history of art and visual culture at University of California, Santa Cruz, and author of A Culture of Stone: Inka Perspectives on Rock, will give the public keynote lecture for the Art History Alumni Colloquium (Jan. 27–28). Dean has researched the Inca culture, before and after Spanish colonization, and has studied Inca stonework in the Andes. When Dean first began visiting Inca archaeological sites, she became captivated by the ancient stonemasonry created in the breathtaking heights of the Andes. She began to question academic beliefs that the Incas were mere architectural engineers, lacking artistry. Her further research of their masterful work, grafting shaped blocks on to existing rock outcrops, led her to sites throughout the Inca Empire, from Ecuador to Chile, and deep into Andean folklore and the Inca worldview. Dean’s talk is sponsored by the Catharine Gould Chism Fund for the Humanities and the Arts and the Department of Art and Art History.

Alumni Exhibition and Art History Colloquium

Tuesday, Jan. 17–Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Kittredge Galley

Free and open to the public. See below for opening hours.

Works by alumni of the Department of Art and Art History will be exhibited at Kittredge Gallery for public viewing. The Art History Colloquium, for alumni and past and present faculty members, will run Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28.

Abby Williams Hill Exhibit

Monday, Feb. 27–Saturday, April 15, 2017

Kittredge Galley

Free and open to the public. See below for opening hours.

Paintings from the University of Puget Sound collection of Northwest pioneer and artist Abby Williams Hill will be curated by art students for the public exhibition. Hill’s work provides a vision of many of the iconic sights of the early American West, and a picture of life between the Civil War and World War II. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Wednesday, March 22, 5–7 p.m.

Gallery Location: University of Puget Sound, N. 15th Street at N. Lawrence Street, Tacoma, Wash.

Directions and Map: pugetsound.edu/directions

Regular Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, noon–5 p.m.