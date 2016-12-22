Pierce College welcomes first Executive Officer for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

As Pierce College’s newest executive team member, Oneida Blagg is looking forward to helping the college to finalize and implement a newly developed plan for equity, diversity and inclusion. Blagg, a Pierce College alum, holds a Master of Arts in Social Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from Pacific Lutheran University. She previously served as the Director of Diversity and Employment Practices for the University of Wyoming.

In her previous positions, Blagg has spent time developing curriculum in equity, diversity and inclusion and in delivering educational and training programs that incorporate multicultural points of view. She has worked directly with students, recruiting, training and supporting student ambassadors and student programs.

She is especially looking forward to working on recruitment efforts of faculty and staff to help encourage a more diverse student body. “Students want to be able to relate to faculty members,” Blagg said. “If there is a variety of people from different backgrounds on staff, students are more likely to be able to identify with them.”

Blagg has also enjoyed a storied career in the United States Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and Army National Guard. She held a variety of equal opportunity roles in these organizations, and retired in 2005 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, USAFR.

Much of her work at Pierce College will also involve professional development training to prepare the college community to embrace the concepts of equity, diversity and inclusion. “I would like for people to think of diversity broadly,” she said. “I would like for people to come together and encourage dignity among people.”

