LPD looking for witnesses to armed robbery

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police

On December 21, 2016, at approximately 4:54 pm, a takeover style armed robbery took place at the Key Bank located at 8017 Steilacoom Blvd SW, in the City of Lakewood. The suspect, described as a white male approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall with an athletic build entered the bank and jumped over the counter producing a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect was wearing a black colored hoodie style pullover, blue jeans, black shoes, brown mask and blue Nitrile rubber gloves. After taking an amount of currency the suspect fled out the rear door of the bank.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance surrounding the bank and would like to interview the owner of the white pickup truck, believed to be a 2013-20015 white Ford F-150 seen in the attached photograph as a potential witness. The vehicle is seen behind the Key Bank facing southbound at 4:55 pm.

Tips or info can be called in to our station 253-830-5011 or submitted through our website www.cityoflakewood.us/ police/crime/submit-a-tip or Crimestoppers www.tpcrimestoppers. com/