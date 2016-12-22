Christmas Eve Service at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by Phil Roy

Join First Baptist Church of Lakewood on Christmas Eve for a special night of carols and celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It’s a memorable night that you can enjoy with your entire family as you think on the gift that God gave through His son, Jesus.

The Christmas Eve Service begins at 7:00 PM. First Baptist Church of Lakewood is located at 5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Questions? Contact the church office at 253-582-1000 or visit fbclakewood.org.