Celtic Christmas Eve Worship Service at United Church in University Place

Submitted by Lynne Jenks-Dudschus

Please join United Church at 7:00p.m. as in anticipation and to celebrate the birth of the Light of Jesus in the world and in our lives! This is our traditional service of singing “Silent Night” by candlelight to the joyful rhythm of the haunting bagpipes as played by our gifted guests Suzanne Wolfe and Seamus Neary. This family-friendly service holds magic for everyone.

United Church is wheelchair accessible. We are an Open and Affirming/Reconciling Congregation.

United Church in University Place

(253)564-2754

office@ucup.org

www.ucup.org

No matter where you are on your journey, you are welcome here.