Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now episodes focus on saving salmon, and Boeing

Saving The Salmon: Friday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

For thousands of years, local tribes have survived on the abundance of salmon in Western Washington, and for the past century. The rise of industrialization and population has lowered those numbers at an alarming rate.

On the next Northwest Now, we get out of the studio and travel to all corners of Western Washington to meet with local tribal members and fish experts. We’ll discuss what’s being done to help produce higher numbers of salmon in our waterways. The implications also have cultural importance, too.

“The time spent down here with my family, my mother, my grandparents–it’s just who we are, and to have that back, and to hope that it will be back…you know it’s great to see the fish going past the dams,” said Anthony Charles, Lower Elwha Tribal Council Member .

Boeing Book, Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

For decades, Boeing has been one of the biggest employers in Western Washington. This year, the aerospace giant is celebrating its 100th birthday, but amidst the celebration, there’s growing concern with employees about the culture that’s been cultivated within the company over the last 20 years.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at a new book written by two professors from the University of Puget Sound that exposes concerns that many employees have about the future of Boeing. Plus, we’ll discuss how this kind of aggressive pursuit of big profits is spreading to other industries.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

You can also watch past episodes and learn more about our show on our website.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.