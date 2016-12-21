Representative Kilduff Visits Steilacoom District Schools

Representative Christine Kilduff visited Chloe Clark Elementary and Pioneer Middle Schools, located in DuPont, to observe and discuss facility needs and school construction legislation. These schools are two of the six schools included in Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1.

Representative Kilduff serves on the House Capital Budget Committee and is preparing for the upcoming Legislative Session. She was joined by staff from OSPI School Facilities, Association for Learning Environments and Wash. Association of Management and Operations. Superintendent Kathi Weight, Executive Director Jim Brittain, Principal Gary Yoho and Principal JoAnne Fernandes gave tours of the schools. Also in attendance were School Board Directors Sam Scott and Steve Schenk.

Steilacoom Historical School District boundaries include the City of DuPont, Town of Steilacoom, Anderson Island and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.