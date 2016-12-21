More Affordable Alternative to Emergency Rooms Exist

By Dr. Richard Smith, Medical Director, Intermountain Region, Humana

When you are sick or injured, it is essential for you to get the care you need. Connecting with your primary care physician is typically the best first step. However, if that is not possible, it is important to realize that going straight to an emergency room (ER) is not always the best option, especially in non-emergency situations. ERs and freestanding ERs, which aren’t physically attached to a hospital but are affiliated with one and charge ER prices or higher, typically have longer wait times and higher out-of-pocket costs.

Non-Emergency Situations

Depending on the health condition and situation, there might be several options available to you that are often faster, less expensive and more accessible, while providing personalized care. They include:

Urgent care centers,

Retail clinics often located in supermarkets and drugstores, and

Telemedicine.

These options can provide you and your family with quality service for common injuries and illnesses. A partial list includes ear infections, allergies, sinus conditions, flu, bronchitis, colds, strep throat, minor burns and rashes, simple sprains, strains, abrasions, and contusions, as well as other non-life-threatening problems.

Urgent care centers are increasingly offering diagnostic testing including basic lab and quick tests for flu, strep, mono, pregnancy, diabetes, and urinary tract infections, as well as immunizations, such as flu and tetanus. Many have X-ray capabilities for the weekend athlete or injuries. Most offer extended weekend and evening hours and some can connect with a patient’s primary physician to share information and create a greater continuum of care. In addition, urgent care centers offer a wait time of 30 minutes or less, compared to an average wait time of more than 2 hours for ERs.

Urgent care centers, which accept most insurance, Medicare and cash payments, can also provide a considerable service to patients’ wallets. Depending on the copay and level of treatment, the average urgent care visit ranges from $50 to $150 while an ER visit can range from $1,200 to $2,200.

Health insurers, like Humana, are increasingly offering telemedicine as an added benefit in medical plans as a way for health plan members to connect remotely with board-certified medical providers. These providers can be accessed easily via voice or video, usually through a mobile device. Average wait times are under 10 minutes, you can connect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the visit is typically the cost of a copay. Telemedicine clinicians are uniquely trained to treat patients virtually and fully licensed to practice in a particular patient’s state. As a result, patient issues are typically resolved during 83 percent of initial telemedicine visits.

Emergency Situations

Going to the ER – or calling 911 – is the right course of action for life-threatening situations where patients exhibit severe symptoms or have a serious injury or illnesses, including head trauma, chest pain, loss of consciousness and severe burns.

However, research shows up to half of ER visits usually don’t require an ER. As a result, people might end up paying more than they need to for non-emergency care. More importantly, these non-emergency situations clog up emergency rooms and drive up the cost of care for everyone.

Reducing Confusion

In addition to traditional hospital ERs, there have been a number of free-standing ERs that have popped up across the country in recent years. Typically located in retail centers, these facilities are often affiliated with hospitals or physician groups, have advanced life-saving technologies and maintain hours similar to traditional ERs. As a result, free-standing ERs charge traditional ER prices.

Since many of these facilities physically resemble urgent care centers, some patients who go to a free-standing ER for non-emergency care may not realize the difference until they receive the bill. Therefore, it is important for you to take the following precautions to avoid higher costs:

Determine before leaving the house whether the visit is emergency-related

Check the physician finder feature on your health insurer’s website to find an urgent care or retail clinic in your network. Many health insurers, like Humana, offer a mobile app you can use to locate an in-network provider while on the go

Confirm the type of facility you’re visiting as soon as you arrive – this is especially important since some facilities like urgent care centers and freestanding ERs may look alike, and

Keep a list of the phone numbers and addresses of choices that you have for non-emergent care like a nurse advice line, a local retail clinic, urgent care location, or telemedicine service posted on your fridge at home or on your mobile phone.

Anybody interested in guidelines on what type of facility to use and when can visit humana.com/wheretogo. Understanding the differences will help you make the right decision for you and your family, as well as avoid unnecessary costs.

Richard Smith, MD, is Humana’s medical director for the Intermountain Region, which includes Washington state.