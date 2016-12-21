Lakewood’s Choice: 8th grade Marijuana, Alcohol, & Prescription Drug Use in Decline

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice

“Clearly our public health prevention efforts, as well as policy changes to reduce availability, are working to reduce teen drug use, especially among eighth graders,” said Nora D. Volkow, M.D., director of NIDA.

Quick Facts about the Monitoring the Future Study:

Monitoring the Future is an ongoing study of the behaviors, attitudes, and values of American teens and young adults.

Survey conducted by the University of Michigan of 45,473 8th, 10th, & 12th graders taken from 372 public & private schools nationwide.

Three things we learned from the 2016 monitoring the future study for 8th graders:

Annual Marijuana use for 8th graders dropped sharply in 2016 to 9.4 percent from 11.8 percent just 1 year ago. Alcohol use- 17.6 percent of eighth graders report past year use, compared to the peaks of 65.3 percent in 2000 among 10th graders and 46.8 percent in 1994 among eighth graders. Annual Prescription amphetamines and other stimulants abuse for 8th graders has fallen to 3.5 percent -down from recent peak levels of 9 percent reached during the last half of the 1990s.

While this is encouraging news for us doing prevention, there still is much work to do. Marijuana use still remains high for 12th ­graders & in states with medical marijuana, edibles are growing in popularity.

