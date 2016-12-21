Cinders is Pet of the Week

Just in time for the holidays, we’d like to draw your attention to Cinders. This gorgeous black foster cat has been in the shelter system longer than all his other feline companions, though all he wants for Christmas is you(r love). In fact, he’ll return care and affection tenfold given his gentleness, fondness for doling out “kitty kisses” (sniffing your face, hands, and hair), and keenness towards verbal interaction when approached.

Cinders’ perfect person would come wrapped in cat savviness, as the 2-year-old is very picky about his litter box — he’ll need someone to keep it clean, and offer multiple potty boxes to set him up for success. An ideal household would also include a family member who is around often.