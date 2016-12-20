Sights and sounds of the holidays in Lakewood

Submitted by Laurie Lawhon

If you like the sights and sounds of Christmas and the holidays, and you’re going to be in Lakewood, you’ll want to check out 7826 Agate Drive SW by December 31st.

The house boasts lots of Christmas decor and plenty of characters, and this year Santa’s doing his best to climb into the chimney! The light displays actually “dance to the music.” You can sing along to holiday songs of all kinds — from Katy Perry to Bing Crosby to the Beach Boys. The music’s different every day — you never know what you’ll hear. (And don’t forget Burl Ives singing “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.)

Yes, 7826 does its holiday display every year and it’s lots of fun.

And again this year, many neighbors have “caught the holiday fever” and decorated. (From beautiful and classy, to festive and cheerful, to funky and junky. Sometimes you’ll see the beautiful and the junky, all in one yard.)

(Don’t forget to return next year at Halloween, when 7826 puts up their Halloween display.)

On Agate Drive, just look for the dancing lights and the red brake lights and listen for the music. Or, if you need directions:

7826 Agate Drive SW is in the Oakbrook section of Lakewood. Agate Drive is parallel to Steilacoom Blvd. SW. When you find the Dollar Tree store at 8111 Steilacoom, just turn into Oakbrook on close-by streets — either turn on Phillips Road SW or turn on 83rd Avenue SW.

It’s simpler if you turn in on Phillips Road — just go up Phillips about two blocks and then (across from the Game Farm on the right) turn left on Agate Drive. Go about two blocks up Agate.