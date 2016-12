Raider Basketball home game schedule

Pierce College Raider Basketball’s exciting 2016-17 season is now underway. Come out and support the team during an upcoming home game. Each of these games takes place at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Health Education Center. We’ll see you there.

Sat., Jan. 7

Pierce College vs. Edmonds

Men’s game 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 14

Pierce College vs. Centralia

Women’s game 5 p.m.

Men’s game 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 21

Pierce College vs. Grays Harbor

Women’s game 5 p.m.

Men’s game 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 1

Pierce College vs. Green River

Women’s game 6 p.m.

Men’s game 8 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 8

Pierce College vs. Lower Columbia

Women’s game 6 p.m.

Men’s game 8 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 15

Pierce College vs. South Puget Sound

Women’s game 6 p.m.

Men’s game 8 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 22

Pierce College vs. Tacoma

Women’s game 6 p.m.

Men’s game 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25

Pierce College vs. Highline

Women’s game 5 p.m.

Men’s game 7 p.m.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.