Local Last-Minute Shopping Guide

Christmas Eve is this weekend, you haven’t picked up that gift yet, and you can’t get it delivered in time to make it for the holiday: what do you do? Time to make a quick trip into the city right? Below are a few gift ideas for friends and family. Take a look and see if you can find some of these items, they’re closer than you think. Lakewood Towne Center and many other shops are holding extended hours so make sure to get your gift-shopping done before it’s too late.
Gifts for Parents
Sometimes you need a little bit of style in your cooking, why not try a set of copper pans, new silicone bakeware perhaps? Or maybe convenience, like a coffee maker for the kitchen? Comfort and luxury in the bedroom is always a great surprise– down feather comforter, smooth sheets for example. Find a gift that speaks to the unique nature of your relationship. A personalized mug or picture frame with your photo from Robi’s Cameras might be in the cards. Otherwise, warm winter sweaters, a comfy set of pajamas, wool-lined slippers, and a cozy robe might be the way to go! Husky fans are enjoying themselves this season, it may be time for a new college football tee or sweater. There are a number of big box retailers to pick from, such as Big Lots, Bed Bath & Beyond, H-Mart and Target will have a quick fix for you.
Maybe your mom or dad needs a break from the home, from the daily grind. Treat them to a special day out or night out! How about a relaxing trip to a day spa at Davinci Salon or Salon AtoaToni? Take the family out for a new action flick at AMC Theatres in Lakewood. Make a trip to see local stage productions at Lakewood Playhouse like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. Bring a big coat and park yourself at the driving range with a bucket of golf balls at Fort Steilacoom or Oakbrook Golf Course.
Gifts for Kids, Young and Old
Winter holidays bring lots of free time for children- keep those big kids busy while they’ve got time off from school. For your family bookworm, you can find new books, music, and magazines at Barnes & Noble. Athletically-inclined kids might enjoy a set of shoes, exercise outfits, or a piece of equipment to get their game going again- why not make a stop at a local sporting goods retailer like Big 5 Sporting Goods? And then there’s time for sharpening artistic and musical creativity with new instruments, music books, tuning forks and other tools from local arts retailers like Music & Arts, Michael’s and Hobby Lobby. Pick up a video game or movie from retailers like GameStar and Hyper Sonic Games and Toys. For the youngest ones try and keep them interested in the holiday spirit with a cheery new sweater or socks, a new toy, doll or figure.
Gifts for Pets
Remember to pick up a new treat for those little four-legged friends who provide us with companionship every day. Get something that will grab their attention. Maybe you need to find an indestructible chew toy or a nice bed for your dog? Or a reindeer antler hat for your cat? Whether it’s a new bone or chew toy, a new scratching pad, or a warm winter outfit, you can find something special at places like PetSmart or Petco Animal Supplies. Spoil your pet with a new style and get them looking sharp at Groomingdale’s, the Filthy Animal or another local animal grooming shops.
