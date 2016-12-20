Local Last-Minute Shopping Guide

Christmas Eve is this weekend, you haven’t picked up that gift yet, and you can’t get it delivered in time to make it for the holiday: what do you do? Time to make a quick trip into the city right? Below are a few gift ideas for friends and family. Take a look and see if you can find some of these items, they’re closer than you think. Lakewood Towne Center and many other shops are holding extended hours so make sure to get your gift-shopping done before it’s too late.

Gifts for Parents

Bed Bath & Beyond, Sometimes you need a little bit of style in your cooking, why not try a set of copper pans, new silicone bakeware perhaps? Or maybe convenience, like a coffee maker for the kitchen? Comfort and luxury in the bedroom is always a great surprise– down feather comforter, smooth sheets for example. Find a gift that speaks to the unique nature of your relationship. A personalized mug or picture frame with your photo from Robi’s Cameras might be in the cards. Otherwise, warm winter sweaters, a comfy set of pajamas, wool-lined slippers, and a cozy robe might be the way to go! Husky fans are enjoying themselves this season, it may be time for a new college football tee or sweater. There are a number of big box retailers to pick from, such as Big Lots H-Mart and Target will have a quick fix for you.

Gifts for Kids, Young and Old

Gifts for Pets