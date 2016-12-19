December 19, 2016 By Ben Sclair 1 Comment
Alyce Brame-Galyean says
December 20, 2016 at 11:56 pm
Dear Ed: thank you for the terrific photo’s and the great rhetoric. I’ve posted a comment on the Suburban Times article, but not sure if you’ll get it. I’m old and so is my computer. So am trying this venue as a back up. You absolutely captured the full story of the Christmas Give-A-Way. Because of your support, the Lakewood-First-Lions and the Suburban Times, the word will continue to spread. Thanks for keeping the spirit and original intent of Larry and Sally Saunders alive. Peace, Alyce Brame-Galyean, Volunteer, Springbrook.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
Alyce Brame-Galyean says
Dear Ed: thank you for the terrific photo’s and the great rhetoric. I’ve posted a comment on the Suburban Times article, but not sure if you’ll get it. I’m old and so is my computer. So am trying this venue as a back up. You absolutely captured the full story of the Christmas Give-A-Way. Because of your support, the Lakewood-First-Lions and the Suburban Times, the word will continue to spread. Thanks for keeping the spirit and original intent of Larry and Sally Saunders alive. Peace, Alyce Brame-Galyean, Volunteer, Springbrook.