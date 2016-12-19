Springbrook Children Will Not Go Without on Christmas

Submitted by Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics

Hundreds of children that might have enjoyed Christmas with considerably less under their trees this year will instead be opening many toys, thanks to Springbrook Connections, a neighborhood group that grew out of former Lakewood police chief Larry Saunders and his wife Sally’s dedication to the mostly low-income residents in the area leading into the McChord base entrance. Along with their fellow members of Lakewood First Lions Club, Caring for Kids and residents of the Springbrook community, what began as a community gardens project at Springbrook Park has blossomed into an organization that has mobilized their community members to begin taking charge of and responsibility for the well-being of Springbrook.

This week’s holiday celebration, now three years in existence, is an outgrowth of that community organization. While she is reluctant to take much credit, others quickly point the finger at Alyce Brame-Galyean for organizing the event. When asked about her role she instead mentions many others who deserve more credit, including the many volunteers workers who showed up from throughout Lakewood who learned of the need through their churches, at work or through other community organizations. She also was deeply grateful for the contributions from the Lakewood Police Department. The two vans full of toys she and Diane Formoso of Caring For Kids picked up contributed greatly to the day’s success as well as to the joy of the children that will wake up to some fabulous gifts on Christmas.

Attendance was, as expected, large and excited, wrapping around the side of the large Center Force Building for hours without complaints about the cold weather. The well organized program assured there would be something for everyone, with each family preregistered with the number of children in the family. A Santa was positioned in a side room where the children could gather for games and crafts while parents made their way along the rows of tables piled with gifts for every age range.