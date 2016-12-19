Paying for College: Scholarships & Financial Aid

Planning to start at TCC in the fall? You could save yourself a lot of money if you start the financial aid process now.

Financial Aid

TCC’s Financial Aid Priority Deadline is March 16, 2017.

We encourage students to complete the financial aid application process by the March 16 priority deadline. After the priority deadline, some funds are limited and based on availability only.

The final fall deadline is May 11, 2017.

Applying for Financial Aid starts with filling out the FAFSA, which is available now.

Scholarships

Most financial aid awards include loans, which have to be paid back. But scholarships don’t! If you’re planning to be at TCC in the fall, apply for a TCC Foundation scholarship. The scholarship application will be open Jan. 1 – March 31, 2017.

Below are some common questions about scholarships. More info here.

Q: Don’t I have an outstanding GPA to get a scholarship?

A: Nope! Scholarships are open to students with a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

Q: I’m sure there are students who need a scholarship more than I do. Should I still apply?

A: Financial need is a factor in most scholarships, but it’s not the only factor. The TCC Foundation awards scholarships to more than 200 students per year, and you could be one of them!

Tuition Waivers

Every year, TCC offers tuition waivers for students from Tacoma, University Place and Peninsula school districts. Apply by March 1!