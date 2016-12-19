Julianne Malveaux, National Commentator and Author, Speaks at Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

TACOMA, Wash. – Julianne Malveaux, labor economist, author, and commentator, who has shared her candid views on television stations ranging from PBS to MSNBC to Fox News, will speak at the 31th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at University of Puget Sound.

Described by author and activist Cornel West as “the most iconoclastic public intellectual in the country,” Malveaux embraces views on race, culture, gender, and economics that are helping shape public opinion in 21st-century America. Her latest book is Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy (2016).

Everyone is welcome to the free evening that will honor the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr., America’s Nobel Prize-winning 1960s civil rights leader. Julianne Malveaux’s keynote talk, plus messages from the Puget Sound community, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in Schneebeck Concert Hall on campus—a day after the Monday holiday. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. No tickets are required. See below for directions and a map of campus.

Puget Sound President Isiaah Crawford will address the audience and introduce Julianne Malveaux. Attendees also will hear from Shannon Woods, president of the Puget Sound Black Student Union, and Noah Lumbantobing, president of Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound. The song Lift Every Voice and Sing—often referred to as the “Black American National Anthem”—will be presented.

In addition the annual Keep Living the Dream Award will be presented to a Puget Sound campus member(s) who has shown commitment to work important to Rev. King, such as diversity and inclusion, justice, peace, and connecting spirituality and civic engagement. Just before 8:30 p.m., university Chaplain Dave Wright will make some closing comments and everyone will be invited to a public reception in the Tahoma Room of Thomas Hall, near the center of campus.

Keynote speaker Julianne Malveaux’s popular writing has appeared in USA Today, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, Ms. magazine, Essence, and The Progressive. Her weekly column appeared for more than a decade (1990–2003) in newspapers across the country, including the Los Angeles Times, The Charlotte Observer, The New Orleans Tribune, Detroit Free Press, and San Francisco Examiner. She has hosted television and radio programs, and appeared as a commentator on networks including CNN, BET, PBS, NBC, ABC, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNBC, among others.

During her five years as president of Bennett College (2007–12), Malveaux was the architect of an innovative transformation at America’s oldest historically black college for women, including the identification of four areas of focus for students: women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, excellence in communications, and global awareness.

Since receiving her doctoral degree in economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1980, Malveaux has taught at institutions including San Francisco State University; University of California, Berkeley; Michigan State University; and Howard University. A native San Franciscan, she sits on the board of the Economic Policy Institute and is president and founder of the Economic Education Institute, a nonprofit headquartered in Washington, D.C., that aims to bring economic education to the public.

The 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Puget Sound is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs, Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound, and Office of Diversity and Inclusion.