DuPont Fire Department Receives Georgia Pacific – Bucket Brigade Grant

Submitted by Tiffany Graves

The DuPont Fire department received a grant from Georgia Pacific’s – “Bucket Brigade” for $5000 to assist in the purchase of “Bunker Gear”. This grant will assist in outfitting Volunteer Reserve members.IMG_0100-640x480

The DuPont Fire Department is grateful for the men and women who participated in the Bucket Brigade and are honored to be the only Department in Washington selected for the 2016 grant. This grant will help in our 2017 recruitment of new Volunteer Reserves.

