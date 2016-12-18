Safer Shopping this Holiday Season

The next two weeks will bring a lot of guests and activity to the area. Be mindful of where you are, who is around you, and what is in your environment, in order to reduce the possibility of danger. Here are a few suggestions from our Chief Mike Zaro on what you can do to protect yourself:

Park in a well-lit area.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not leave packages of any kind in plain view. If you have to leave items in your car, use your trunk or obscure them from view.

Do not leave purses unattended in shopping carts.

Walk near or with other people to and from your car, particularly during hours of darkness. The next two weeks will bring limited daylight hours as we approach the winter solstice.

Stay off your cell phone as you walk through parking lots and streets. Avoid distracting yourself from potential threats.

Report any suspicious activity to store employees, security, or police.

Remember that proper crime prevention starts with a plan. Think about the potential threats that you may face and try to avoid taking unnecessary risks. Use these tips and forethought to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season in Lakewood.