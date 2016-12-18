The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Letter: Christmas Display in Lakewood

By 1 Comment

The annual Christmas Light display at 7826 Agate Dr SW, in Lakewood this year is spectacular! On weeknights between 5-6ish you may even spot Santa and Mrs. Claus outside handing out candy canes. IMG_3902

You can also have your picture taken with Santa Claus! All free of course! Many other houses are decorated also on Agate DR SW!

IMG_3901

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

  1. Yes, we live a couple of houses away from Santa Claus house. I am always so happy to turn onto Agate Dr after dark as nd see so many beautiful lighted homes! I hope other parts of Oakbrook will do this too!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *