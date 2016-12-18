Letter: Christmas Display in Lakewood

The annual Christmas Light display at 7826 Agate Dr SW, in Lakewood this year is spectacular! On weeknights between 5-6ish you may even spot Santa and Mrs. Claus outside handing out candy canes.
You can also have your picture taken with Santa Claus! All free of course! Many other houses are decorated also on Agate DR SW!
Comments
Janis Jensen says
Yes, we live a couple of houses away from Santa Claus house. I am always so happy to turn onto Agate Dr after dark as nd see so many beautiful lighted homes! I hope other parts of Oakbrook will do this too!