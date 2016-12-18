I-5 HOV construction planned in Tacoma

TACOMA – Drivers planning night trips on Tacoma-area state highways may encounter brief delays. Crews plan to close ramps for continued Interstate 5 HOV lane construction in Tacoma and Fife.

Ramp closures

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to Interstate 705 and State Route 7

11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 19-21 , until 4 a.m. each following morning.

through , until each following morning. 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 , until 4 a.m. the following morning.

East 38th Street on-ramps to northbound SR 7

10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 19-22 , until 6 a.m. each following morning.

Advance information for Tacoma area highway construction is available from Tacomatraffic.com. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.