Teens can win cash prizes in Pierce County writing and art contest

Pierce County Library System invites teenagers throughout Pierce County to show their creative talents in Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. The 21st annual contest runs Jan. 20 through Feb. 28, 2017.

Teenagers in grades 7-12 who live in or attend school in Pierce County may enter the contest, individually or as a team, in one or all four categories: poetry, short story, photography and drawing. Participation in the contest is free.

Entry forms will be available starting Jan. 20 at any Pierce County Library or at expressions.pcls.us.

Judges will review writing entries on the basis of originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. They will review art entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill commensurate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media.

The library system will publish all the winning contest entries and distribute them throughout Pierce County libraries and to the winning students’ schools. Pierce County Library Foundation will award cash prizes in three groups: grades 7-8, grades 9-10 and grades 11-12, in each of the four categories.

Contest winners’ work will be featured in an awards ceremony at Pacific Lutheran University on May 31.

Last year, students representing 84 Pierce County schools submitted 1,071 poems, short stories, drawings and photographs.

The News Tribune, Pacific Lutheran University and Print NW help fund the contest.

Learn more about teen services at www.piercecountylibrary.org.