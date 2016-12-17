Scammers targeting utility customers Friday

Scammers were in full force Friday calling Tacoma Public Utilities customers, demanding payment and threatening disconnection.

According to several customers, a male who speaks with an accent calls from a phone line that shows up as Tacoma Public Utilities on caller ID. He tries to coerce customers into making an immediate payment of up to $1,200, and threatens to disconnect them if they do not pay.

The phone number that shows on caller ID is (855) 652-0599. People who call that number can select from a variety of options that mimic services provided by the utility. After selecting an option, an imposter will answer the phone and may sound like a credible utility employee.

“If someone calls demanding payment to Tacoma Public Utilities, do not pay,” said Customer Services Manager Steve Hatcher. “We do not call, demand immediate payment and threaten disconnection. Please call us at (253) 502-8600or go to MyTPU.org/MyAccount to check the status of your account.”

If a customer is behind on payments, Tacoma Public Utilities will send a notification in the mail.

Some things to keep in mind

Never give your credit or debit card number or any other personal information to anyone without knowing their true identity.

Remember that scammers can make it look like they’re calling or emailing from the utility when they are calling from somewhere else.

More information about utility scams is available at MyTPU.org/Scams.