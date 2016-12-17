Pierce College professor Alan Kemp, Ph.D., publishes third textbook

As a licensed mental health professional and sociology professor at Pierce College, Alan Kemp’s latest textbook takes a unique and in-depth look at the face of abuse in a variety of settings. “Abuse in Society” is written for students pursuing careers in social work, pastoral counseling, mental health counseling, psychology, nursing and more.

Kemp’s text presents an in-depth assessment of child maltreatment, intimate partner violence, abuse by clergy, abuse of the elderly and disabled, and abuse in sports. He explores complex issues from a variety of perspectives such as societal, cultural, individual.

“Abuse exists everywhere in society,” Kemp said. “It is exists anywhere you have a situation with people in power and others who are subordinate. There is always the risk that those in power will misuse and engage in behavior that can be harmful to others.”

His hope for the textbook is to help a new generation of social work and human services professionals to develop a strong foundation of the far-reaching impacts of abuse. When Kemp began his own career as a mental health counselor, he recognized a distinct lack of formal training in how to handle many of these issues.

“I had no real resources available to me when I started out as a social worker,” Kemp said. “Going into the field and then figuring out how to handle these cases is not the best approach. I hope this text will help the next generation to learn some of these things so they won’t be reading a repair manual after the car is already broken down.”

The text was three years in the making, and has already been used in a number of Pierce College classes in manuscript form. After working on the book on an almost daily basis for the past three years, Kemp calls attending to the problem of abuse in society “one of the most important challenges facing us today. For this reason, it may be in our best interests to learn about it, manage its impact and change how we administer our social institutions – and ultimately how we relate to one another.”

Kemp will donate two copies of the book to the college libraries, making them available to students and the entire Pierce College community.

