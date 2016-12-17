Clover Park Rotary Club members are feeling the holiday spirit

Clover Park Rotarians embrace the joy of giving and fellowship. This December the Clover Park Rotarians gave out gifts, delivered holiday food baskets and gathered for Christmas fellowship.

The Rotarians donated over $3200 to buy and wrap gifts for children in Lakewood to be delivered by the West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Wrapping Gifts Enjoying Christmas Songs Staples bags joining Milk, Eggs, Turkey and Ham

The club raised another $3200 so holiday food baskets could be delivered to 40 families from Tyee Park Elementary School.

In addition, Rotarian Alice Peeples hosted three Christmas parties at her home. Beside great potluck dishes, Rotarians sang Christmas Carols and were entertained with piano, flute and bassoon performances of classical Christmas songs.

